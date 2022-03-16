Netflix Returns Series That Launched Volodymyr Zelensky

The satirical Ukrainian TV series that instrumental in propelling Volodymyr Zelensky from a fictional president to the real leader of his embattled country is returning to Netflix.

Servant of the People, which ran on Netflix's global platform from 2017-2021, is once again be available to stream in the U.S.

The Russian-language show starred Zelensky as a school teacher who runs for the Ukrainian presidency with the aim of fighting corruption and keeping his normal life.

Servant of the People was produced by Kvartal 95 Studio and ran on 1+1 in Ukraine for two full seasons and three Season 3 installments, from 2015-2019, when Zelensky abruptly won the real presidency of Ukraine.