Scott N. Brown, Measurement Chief, Set to Leave Nielsen

Scott N. Brown, head of audience measurement at Nielsen, is reportedly leaving the company.

The departure comes as Nielsen’s current measurement system is under fire from its network and distributor clients who claim Nielsen undercounted viewing during the pandemic, and as Nielsen is working to roll out a new strategy for cross-platform measurement.

Brown was in charge of creating the new system, dubbed Nielsen One.

“Nielsen prides itself on our talented, skilled and engaged people. These individuals not only contribute to Nielsen but often continue this leadership trajectory beyond our company and throughout the industry,” Nielsen said in a statement. “Nielsen has a strong bench of talented leaders with deep knowledge and expertise, and we have tapped them to lead these critical businesses. We remain excited by and are committed to our aggressive roadmap for audience measurement and executing our vision for Nielsen One, which will give the industry a standardized single, cross-media currency by a trusted and independent provider.”

Brown had been with Nielsen for 12 years. His departure was first reported by MediaPost.

Brown is joining Experian, MediaPost said.