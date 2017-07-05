Science Channel Grabs Off-Network ‘BattleBots’

Science Channel has worked out a deal for off-network cable rights to ABC’s BattleBots, with the first of 16 episodes to debut July 12. As Science Channel puts it, BattleBots features the “biggest, baddest, strongest and fastest next-generation robots as they duke it out to become champions of an intense, fast-paced single elimination tournament.”

Science Channel, part of Discovery Communications, will air BattleBots episodes that previously ran on ABC in 2015 and 2016.

The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2000 to 2002.

Each match consists of two robots competing in a three-minute bout. If there is no knockout, a panel of judges picks the winner.

BattleBots is hosted by ESPN’s Samantha Ponder. Play-by-play comes from Chris Rose of MLB Network and NFL Network, and color commentary from by ex-MMA fighter Kenny Florian. Alison Haislip is the sideline reporter and Faruq Tauheed is ring announcer.

Executive producers of BattleBotsare Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson and Aaron Catling.