‘Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong’ on ABC February 1

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, celebrating the animated and educational ditties from the days of yore, happens on ABC February 1. Ryan Seacrest hosts.

It is the fifth installment of ABC’s Singalong franchise.

Black Eyed Peas, Derek Hough and Shaquille O’Neal are among the celebs taking part.

The special will stream next day on Hulu and at a later date on Disney Plus.

Black Eyed Peas will perform “Three Is A Magic Number”, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert do “Figure 8”, Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen sing “I'm Just a Bill”, Julianne Hough offers up “Interplanet Janet”, The Muppets & Fortune Feimster perform “Unpack Your Adjectives”, Ne-Yo handles “Verb: That's What’s Happening”, Raven Symoné and Kal Penn sing “Interjections”, Retta does “Ready or Not, Here I Come”, Shaquille O'Neal and Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta play “Conjunction Junction” and various stars from Disney’s Broadway and touring productions handle “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing.”

Other Singalong specials include The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Holiday Singalong in 2020.

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers include RJ Durell, Ashley Edens, Nick Florez and Katy Mullan. ■