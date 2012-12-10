Scher Upped to EP at 'The Doctors'

Andrew Scher has been promoted to executive producer of CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors, moving up from coexecutive producer.

"We are elevating Andrew's title in recognition of the significant contribution he has made to the success of The Doctors through four seasons," said Jay McGraw, the show's creator and executive producer, in a statement. "As we move forward into the show's fifth season, we will continue to rely on Andrew's creative insight in helping to elevate and preserve The Doctors' status as a standard-bearer of reliable health and wellness information."

Scher has been the show's coexecutive producer since it began in 2008. In his new role, Scher will oversee production management and creative development along with showrunners and executive producers McGraw and Carla Pennington.Dr. Phil McGraw also is an executive producer.

Prior to The Doctors, Scher was a producer at The Montel Williams Show and a senior producer of Sony's The Ricki Lake Show and Warner Bros.' The Queen Latifah Show.

The Doctors -- which stars Dr. Travis Stork, Dr. Andrew Ordon, Dr. James Sears and Dr. Lisa Masterson -- is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.