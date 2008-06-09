Scher Tapped To Lead 'The Doctors'

Andrew Scher has been named co-executive producer of CBS’ new daytime syndicated strip, The Doctors. Scher will co-executive produce the show with Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington and Dr. Phil McGraw. George Davilas and Jeff Hudson will be supervising producers.

Prior to joining The Doctors, Scher was senior producer on CBS’ Dr. Phil. He’s also been senior supervising producer on The John Walsh Show, senior producer on The Ricki Lake Show and The Queen Latifah Show, and a producer on The Montel Williams Show.

Davilas previously was supervising producer on The Montel Williams Show, which went out of original production last month. He’s also been a producer on The Martha Stewart Show, The Jane Pauley Show and The John Walsh Show.

Hudson has been co-executive producer on Deserving Design, was supervising producer on Soap Talk and coordinating producer on Beyond with James Van Praagh.

The Doctors, produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, premieres this fall.