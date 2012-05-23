SBS and CBS Renew Programming Deal

The Dutch broadcaster SBS Broadcasting B.V. has renewed its multi-year volume deal with CBS Studios International in an agreement that gives SBS the free-to-air rights for such current TV-series as NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0 and The Good Wife as well as upcoming series.

SBS operates Net5, SBS 6 and Veronica channels that already air a number of CBS series. NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles are already part of the Tuesday prime-time programming of SBS 6. Hawaii Five-0 will return on Veronica this fall and The Good Wife is currently running on prime time Saturday night on Net5.

"We are very pleased with the renewal of the content deal with CBS Studios International," noted Rozan Hamaker, head of acquisitions SBS, in a statement. "This enables SBS to continue a partnership that has been successful for both parties. It also gives SBS first choice from future supply of new TV-series from CBS Studios International. The renewal of the deal is part of the aspiration of SBS to ensure and improve on quality programming for the coming years."