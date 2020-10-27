'Saved By the Bell' Reboot on Peacock Nov. 25

Teen comedy Saved By the Bell reboots on Peacock Nov. 25. “Bayside’s back,” goes the slogan. “Get so excited.”

Saved By the Bell debuted in 1989 and lasted for four seasons, the comedy showing the shenanigans at Bayside High School. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffany Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley were in the cast. The program aired on Saturday mornings.

The whole of Saved By the Bell streams on Peacock.

In the reboot, Gosselaar’s Zack is the governor of California. Gosselaar, Thiessen, Lopez and Berkley are on board, although the show centers on a new bunch of students.

Part of NBCUniversal, Peacock launched in July.