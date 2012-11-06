In Sandy's Wake, Meteorologists to Play 'Let's Ask America' for Charity
Meteorologists from across the country will compete
against each other for charity on Thursday, Nov. 8, on Warner Bros.' Let's
Ask America, which currently airs on 14 Scripps-owned TV stations.
WMGH Denver's Lisa Hidalgo, WFTS Tampa's Denis Phillips,
WCPO Cincinnati's Steve Raleigh and WRTV Indianapolis' Ashley Brown all will
play to raise money for the American Red Cross and those in need due to
Hurricane Sandy.
Hosted by Kevin Pereira, Let's Ask America airs
weekdays and weekends in Tampa and Cincinnati and on weekends in Denver and
Indianapolis. The show features contestants playing from home via Skype. To
win, players have to correctly predict the majority response to various poll
topics.
There are three rounds, and at the end of each round, the
contestant with the lowest amount of money is eliminated until the game gets
down to a winner. In the final round, players have a chance to win up to
$50,000, depending on how big of a risk they are willing to take.
Let's Ask America is produced by Telepictures
Productions, the first-run production arm of Warner Bros. Television, and
paraMedia Inc. It's distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television
Distribution. The show was developed by Jeff Apploff, Todd Stevens and the late
Jim Paratore. Apploff, Stevens and Jack Martin are executive producers.
