In Sandy's Wake, Meteorologists to Play 'Let's Ask America' for Charity

Meteorologists from across the country will compete

against each other for charity on Thursday, Nov. 8, on Warner Bros.' Let's

Ask America, which currently airs on 14 Scripps-owned TV stations.

WMGH Denver's Lisa Hidalgo, WFTS Tampa's Denis Phillips,

WCPO Cincinnati's Steve Raleigh and WRTV Indianapolis' Ashley Brown all will

play to raise money for the American Red Cross and those in need due to

Hurricane Sandy.

Hosted by Kevin Pereira, Let's Ask America airs

weekdays and weekends in Tampa and Cincinnati and on weekends in Denver and

Indianapolis. The show features contestants playing from home via Skype. To

win, players have to correctly predict the majority response to various poll

topics.

There are three rounds, and at the end of each round, the

contestant with the lowest amount of money is eliminated until the game gets

down to a winner. In the final round, players have a chance to win up to

$50,000, depending on how big of a risk they are willing to take.

Let's Ask America is produced by Telepictures

Productions, the first-run production arm of Warner Bros. Television, and

paraMedia Inc. It's distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television

Distribution. The show was developed by Jeff Apploff, Todd Stevens and the late

Jim Paratore. Apploff, Stevens and Jack Martin are executive producers.