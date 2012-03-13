Samuels Named Co-Executive Producer of 'Katie'

Kathy Samuels will be co-executive producer of Disney-ABC's new talk show, Katie, producing alongside Jeff Zucker, the distributor confirmed Tuesday (March 13).

Samuels, who has been consulting with Zucker and his team for a few months, has a background in producing daytime television. She's worked on such shows as Rachael Ray, Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood. Most recently, she worked at Discovery and Hasbro's new kids' network, The Hub, producing pop-culture magazine Hubworld, which starred Cupcake Wars' Justin Willman.

Katie is a one-hour talk strip starring former CBS News and Today Show anchor Katie Couric premiering this fall. The show is distributed by Disney-ABC across the country, including on the ABC owned stations. ABC returned one afternoon hour to stations to make room for the new talker.