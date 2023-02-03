Samsung TV Plus Adds Romance Movies Channel For Valentine’s Day

In time for Valentine’s Day, Samsung TV Plus is adding a Romance Movie channel to its 250-channel lineup.

The Romance Movies channel will feature titles including A Little Bit of Heaven with Kate Hudson; The Big Wedding, starring Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton; and Tyler Perry’s Peeples with Kerry Washington and Craig Robinson.

The seasonal channel will break up with viewers on February 21.

Other Valentine’s Day programming will appear on channels including Hallmark Movies & More, FilmRise Free Movies, All Wedding WE tv and Bon Appetit.

The Stories by AMC channel will be running a marathon of the series Soulmates on February 14. The sci-fi series starrs Sarah Snook, Bill Skarsgard, Charlie Heaton and Nathan Stewart-Jarret in a world where a test is developed that lets people know who their soulmate is. ■