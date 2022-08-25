Samsung Smart TV Users Get Apple TV Plus Free for 3 Months
By Jon Lafayette published
Viewers can activate offer via the Apple TV app
Looking to grow its subscriber base, Apple is offering free access to Apple TV Plus for three months to Samsung Smart TV users.
The offer can be redeemed starting Thursday via the Apple TV app on Samsung TV made from 2018 to 2022.
The offer is valid through November 28.
Apple TV Plus offers original series including Ted Lasso, Severance and Loot, films including CODA and sports leading off with Friday Night Baseball. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
