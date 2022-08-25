Samsung Smart TV Users Get Apple TV Plus Free for 3 Months

Looking to grow its subscriber base, Apple is offering free access to Apple TV Plus for three months to Samsung Smart TV users.

The offer can be redeemed starting Thursday via the Apple TV app on Samsung TV made from 2018 to 2022.

The offer is valid through November 28.

Apple TV Plus offers original series including Ted Lasso, Severance and Loot, films including CODA and sports leading off with Friday Night Baseball. ■