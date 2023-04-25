Samsung Ads Clients Can Match Audiences in InfoSum Clean Room
Deal enables targeting, while preserving data safety and consumer privacy
Samsung Ads will be using InfoSum’s clean room technology to enable its clients to safely employ data to match and activate Samsung audiences data while protecting consumers’ privacy, InfoSum said.
“With more brands building out their own first-party data programs, marketers will be able to utilize Samsung Ads’ clean room to deliver targetable and measurable ad campaigns, and gain insights about linear and streaming TV viewing, based on the marketers’ own view of their consumers,” said Justin Evans, Global Head of Analytics & Insights at Samsung Ads. “This partnership is the perfect marriage of our two privacy-forward brands and just the beginning of the data clean room strategy that Samsung Ads will continue to expand in 2023.”
Samsung’s Onboarding Partner Program launched in 2021. It offers advertisers the ability to plan and activate TV campaigns using their first-party data. Samsung Ads’ advertising partners will now have the ability to match against Samsung’s Smart TV footprint, as well as through Samsung DSP.
InfoSum is thrilled to support Samsung Ads in its data strategy as they capitalize on their role as the leader in the Smart TV industry. InfoSum’s data clean rooms and ‘non-movement of data’ technology not only prioritizes consumer privacy, it enhances it,” said Brian Lesser, Chairman and CEO at InfoSum. "Smart TVs have some of the most robust first-party data, and our clients can now match with the leader in the category, and the number one smart TV manufacturer in the world.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.