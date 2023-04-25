Samsung Ads Clients Can Match Audiences in InfoSum Clean Room

Samsung Ads will be using InfoSum’s clean room technology to enable its clients to safely employ data to match and activate Samsung audiences data while protecting consumers’ privacy, InfoSum said.

“With more brands building out their own first-party data programs, marketers will be able to utilize Samsung Ads’ clean room to deliver targetable and measurable ad campaigns, and gain insights about linear and streaming TV viewing, based on the marketers’ own view of their consumers,” said Justin Evans, Global Head of Analytics & Insights at Samsung Ads. “This partnership is the perfect marriage of our two privacy-forward brands and just the beginning of the data clean room strategy that Samsung Ads will continue to expand in 2023.”

Samsung’s Onboarding Partner Program launched in 2021. It offers advertisers the ability to plan and activate TV campaigns using their first-party data. Samsung Ads’ advertising partners will now have the ability to match against Samsung’s Smart TV footprint, as well as through Samsung DSP.

InfoSum is thrilled to support Samsung Ads in its data strategy as they capitalize on their role as the leader in the Smart TV industry. InfoSum’s data clean rooms and ‘non-movement of data’ technology not only prioritizes consumer privacy, it enhances it,” said Brian Lesser, Chairman and CEO at InfoSum. "Smart TVs have some of the most robust first-party data, and our clients can now match with the leader in the category, and the number one smart TV manufacturer in the world.”