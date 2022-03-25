Samba TV Finds Streaming Trends That Could Point to Oscar Winner

With movie lovers watching films at home instead of going to theaters this year, Samba TV said the trends its seeing in streaming could help predict the Best Picture winner at Sunday’s Oscars.

The envelope please.

Samba TV said that the film that most streamed since the Oscar nominations came out is Nightmare Alley.

The film that had the biggest percentage change in viewership after the nominations came out compared to before was CODA.

The most-streamed film was Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, with nearly double the viewership of the second most streamed film, Dune.

The most watched movie in the Los Angeles DMA, where the most Academy voters live, is West Side Story. The Steven Spielberg film was the only nominee to over-index in L.A.

And the film with the least post-Oscar interest was Don’t Look Up. While it had the most viewing overall only 6% of that happened after it was nominated for best picture, according to Samba.

“There is a tight race forming for this year’s best picture. While much of the media attention has focused on front runners like CODA and The Power of the Dog, if streaming audiences decided the winner, then we might be in for an upset for either Nightmare Alley, which has picked up streaming momentum since February, or Don't Look Up, which has been streamed by more households than any other best picture nominee,” said Cole Strain, Samba TV’s VP of measurement products.

“If Academy voters who live in Los Angeles have their way we might see another upset as Los Angeles seems to have embraced West Side Story as the only movie to over index in the market, perhaps giving Steven Spielberg the inside track to pick up another best picture win,” Strain said. ■