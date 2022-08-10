Samba TV Enters Spanish Market in Deal with Smartclip

Samba TV said it entered the Spanish market through an exclusive partnership with Smartclip, an adtech platform.

(Image credit: Samba TV)

So far this year Samba TV has expanded its advanced TV business into Australia, Great Britain, Germany and France.

The deal with Smartclip in Spain will make Samba TV’s smart-TV viewership data available to advertisers in that market, where 82% of the adult population watches content via connected TVs.

"The momentum we have experienced the past 12 months in Europe is exciting, as more media companies, brands, and agencies lean into Samba TV’s unique data on television viewership to future-proof their omniscreen strategies,” Samba TV senior VP of international sales David Barker said.

"We are thrilled to be announcing our latest partnership with Smartclip in Spain to offer advertisers an advanced new capability to connect with audiences across every screen, delivering seamless viewing experiences in the growing CTV space,” Barker said. “The combination of our privacy-compliant viewership data and Smartclip’s impressive tech infrastructure will empower advertisers to drive meaningful business impact and future-proof their omniscreen advertising strategies as viewership behavior continues to evolve.”

“At Smartclip, we continue to move towards integrated solutions, which respond to current multiscreen consumption,” added Ángel Fernández Nebot, country manager Spain at Smartclip. “Our strategic partnership with Samba TV allows us to achieve a unique position in the market. Thanks to this agreement, we can offer the best advertising solutions, taking advantage of the synergy between linear television and the rest of the media. Together we will deliver the Spanish market far greater efficiency in the media plans of our advertisers, helping to maximize the results of their advertising investments.” ■