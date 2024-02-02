Sam Waterston To Step Down From ‘Law & Order’

Sam Waterston, who plays district attorney Jack McCoy on Law & Order, is stepping down from the role. He joined the show in 1994 and returned in 2022. His last episode will be February 22.

Tony Goldwyn has been cast as the new district attorney. Goldwyn played Gordon Gray in Oppenheimer. He’s the director and in the cast for the film Ezra, which will be released in May, and his TV work includes Scandal and Lovecraft Country.

Law & Order debuted in 1990 and ran until 2010. It came back for season 21 in 2022.

The show is averaging 6.4 million viewers this season across all platforms, according to NBC. The cast includes Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks and Reid Scott.

Dick Wolf is creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers as well.

Universal Television produces Law & Order in association with Wolf Entertainment.