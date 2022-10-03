Sam Jackson, Dr. Jill Biden Will Be Guests on ‘Sesame Street’ Season 53

Guests in season 53 of Sesame Street include Samuel L. Jackson, Ava Duvernay and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The season begins on HBO Max’s Cartoonito November 3, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays. There are 35 episodes.

The season streams on PBS Kids in fall 2023.

Mickey Guyton is a guest in the season premiere and Amber Ruffin appears in the November 3 and March 9 episodes. Zazie Beetz and Dr. Jill Biden turn up December 1. Samuel L. Jackson appears December 15, Brett Goldstein January 12, Ava Duvernay February 16 and Haim May 11.

Sal Perez is the executive producer. “As with every new season, our goal is to deepen connections with families by creating unique and dynamic ways for them to engage with Sesame Street,” Perez said. “Season 53 continues our tradition of meeting the needs of kids today with authentic, meaningful content while keeping them learning, laughing and singing along. This season, both beloved and new friends will model the power of relationships and show the many ways we are all connected and belong in our families and communities.”

The November 3 premiere has the title ”Community Mural,“ and sees the Muppets and some humans paint a mural dedicated to all the people in their neighborhood.

“Sesame Street has always given kids a mirror to themselves and a window to each other, and this season strengthens that tradition. We could not be more grateful to be their partner in bringing these new stories to Cartoonito,” Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “Perfectly aligned with our Humancentric Learning framework, the new season gives preschoolers a sense of connection across differences — probably the most important skill modern kids need to thrive.” ■