Sal Perez Promoted to VP/Executive Producer of ‘Sesame Street’ Production

Sal Perez has been named VP and executive producer of Sesame Street Production. He’s been with Sesame Workshop for 14 years. Beginning with Sesame Street’s upcoming 53rd season, he will oversee the production and creative direction of the series and related domestic social impact productions, digital projects and themed entertainment experiences. Perez will report to Kay Wilson Stallings, executive VP of creative and production.

“Sal is a strong leader and an incredible collaborator with invaluable production expertise and a deep love for all things Sesame,” said Wilson Stallings. “I look forward to partnering with him and tapping his global perspective as we plan the future of the Sesame Street brand, helping kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder in our increasingly connected world.”

Perez has been supervising producer on Sesame Street. He succeeds Ben Lehmann as Sesame executive producer, with Lehmann focusing on new directing opportunities. He will stay on for the current production season and will continue to direct Sesame Street episodes.

Perez’s career with Sesame Workshop began on Plaza Sésamo, the Mexican co-production of Sesame Street, where he was a producer for several years and oversaw Sesame production with Televisa. He also produced Sesame Amigos, a Spanish-language series for Univision in the United States.

Season 52 of Sesame began in November. ■