SAG Awards: Netflix Tops Networks

Netflix took home the most awards of any network Saturday night at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning three categories.

The Internet television net nabbed two awards for Orange Is the New Black -- outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series and Uzo Aduba for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy -- and one for House of Cards, which saw Kevin Spacey win for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama. All three honors were consecutive wins for Netflix.

Also repeat winners were PBS' Downton Abbeywith its third for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and Viola Davis for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama for ABC's How to Get Away With Murder. AMC's Mad Men, which was eligible for the last year, was notably shut out from the drama series categories.

“I get so much joy out of being an actor,” said Davis of her win.

Outstanding male actor in a comedy series went to Jeffrey Tambor from Amazon Studios' Transparent.

“Get up here dad,” said Jason Batemen when announcing Tambor as winner. Tambor played Bateman’s dad in Arrested Development.

Queen Latifah nabbed the actor for outstanding female actor in a TV movie or miniseries for her performance in HBO’s Bessie. “I am in shock right now…I am just very grateful,” she said. Latifah previously won a SAG Award for Chicago.

It was a big night for Idris Elba. He won two acting awards: outstanding supporting actor in a movie for Beasts of No Nation and outstanding actor in a miniseries or TV movie for BBC America’s Luther.

“I really don’t know what to say,” he said. “Two wins tonight. That’s incredible.”

Funny lady Carol Burnett -- who rocked the red carpet in a pair of fuzzy slippers -- was feted with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

"The point is Carol is better than all of us," said Amy Poehler, who presented the honor to Burnett along with Tina Fey. "We’re going to give her a prize for it."

Burnett blazed trails for women in comedy, winning accolades for her big and small screen roles and starring in The Carol Burnett Show for 11 seasons.

The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, aired live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Below is the complete list of winners designated in each category in bold. Last year's winners have an asterisk.

Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Drama Series

PBS’ Downton Abbey*

HBO’s Game of Thrones

Showtime’s Homeland

Netflix’s House of Cards

AMC’s Mad Men

Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory

Comedy Central’s Key & Peele

ABC’s Modern Family

Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black*

Amazon Studio’s Transparent

HBO’s Veep

Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage for HBO’s Game of Thrones

Jon Hamm for AMC’s Mad Men

Rami Malek for USA’s Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk for AMC’s Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey for Netflix’s House of Cards*

Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes for Showtime’s Homeland

Viola Davis for ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder*

Julianna Margulies for CBS’ The Good Wife

Maggie Smith for PBS’ Downton Abbey

Robin Wright for HBO’s House of Cards

Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell for ABC’s Modern Family

Louis CK for FX’s Louie

William H. Macy for Showtime’s Shameless*

Jim Parsons for CBS’ The Big Bang Theory

Jeffrey Tambor for Amazon Studio’s Transparent

Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba for Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black*

Edie Falco for Showtime’s Nurse Jackie

Ellie Kemper for Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus for HBO’s Veep

Amy Poehler for NBC’s Parks and Recreation

Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Idris Elba for BBC America's Luther

Ben Kingsley for Spike's Tut

Ray Liotta for History Channel's Texas Rising

Bill Murray for Netflix’s A Very Murray Christmas

Mark Rylance for PBS' Wolf Hall

Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman for Lifetime's Grace of Monaco

Queen Latifah for HBO's Bessie

Christina Ricci for Lifetime's The Lizzie Borden Chronicles

Susan Sarandon for Lifetime's The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe

Kristen Wiig for IFC's The Spoils Before Dying