Netflix Leads Nets at SAG Awards

Netflix won in three categories at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday, leading all networks. The cast of Netflix's Orange is the New Black won the award for best ensemble in a comedy series. Orange was the only series to win in more than one category, with Uzo Aduba taking the award for best actress in a comedy series.

Aduba thanked producer Lionsgate and streaming service Netflix, "specifically Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland," chief content officer and VP of original content for Netflix, respectively.

Kevin Spacey of Netflix's House of Cards won the award for best actor in TV drama series.

The cast of PBS' Downton Abbey won the award for best television drama series ensemble. Viola Davis of ABC's How to Get Away With Murder won for best actress in a TV drama. Davis thanked ABC entertainment president Paul Lee and producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Peter Norwalk.

William H. Macy took the award for best actor in a comedy series for Showtime's Shameless. "I've written so many great acceptance speeches that I never got to give," Macy said. "Not tonight. To my fellow nominees—oh, forget it, you all lost."

Frances McDormand won the best actress in a TV movie or miniseries award for HBO's Olive Kitteredge. McDormand implored the audience to watch Olive. "You can stream it, I don't know how," she said. "You can watch it on an intercontinental flight, I've been told."

Mark Ruffalo won the award for best actor in a miniseries or movie, giving HBO two wins.