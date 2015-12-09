HBO, Netflix Top Nominees for SAG Awards

Netflix and HBO topped networks with 10 (two for Beasts of No Nation) and six nominations each for the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Showtime was close behind with five with a strong showing from Homeland.

Netflix pulled in two nominations for Female Actor in a Comedy Series with Uzo Aduba in Orange Is the New Black and Ellie Kemper in Ubreakable Kimmy Schmidt.House of Cards earned three nominations, while A Very Murray Christmas' Bill Murray nabbed a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries nomination.

HBO's Veep and Game of Thrones each earned two nominations, and Bessie's Queen Latifah was nominated for Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries.

Fellow OTT service Amazon pulled in two nominations for Transparent.

The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a list of TV nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Louis CK (Louie)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Key & Peele (Comedy Central)

Modern Family (ABC)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Jon Hamm (Mad Men)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes (Homeland)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)

Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Mad Men (AMC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman (Grace of Monaco)

Queen Latifah (Bessie)

Cristina Ricci (The Lizzie Borden Chronicles)

Susan Sarandon (The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe)

Kristen Wiig (The Spoils Before Dying)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Idris Elba (Luther)

Ben Kingsley (Tut)

Ray Liota (Texas Rising)

Bill Murray (A Very Murray Christmas)

Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall)