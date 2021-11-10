‘Ryan’s World’ FanFest Streaming in 450 Check E. Cheese Locations

Pocket.Watch and Sunlight Entertainment said they will be staging a Ryan’s World FanFest that will be live streamed for free online and in 450 Chuck E. Cheese locations on Nov. 27.

Ryan’s World features YouTube star Ryan Kaji and his family. Pocket.Watch has extended the Ryan’s World brand to include a show on Nickelodeon.

“This first, and most interactive, Ryan’s World experience to date is a giant ‘thank you’ to fans around the world who show up time and time again to play and learn with Ryan,” said Kerry Tucker, chief marketing and franchise officer of pocket.watch. “Pocket.watch is proud to be working with FanFest’s partners Target and Chuck E. Cheese, who share in our mission to bring kids more of what they love and be everywhere they are.”

Ryan first became well known for his toy reviews. During the FanFest, he will reveal five of his hot holiday toys, which are available at Target this holiday season.

The special will be an interactive event set at Ryan’s family’s home, where a secret door leads to magical places, including the North Pole. Guest stars during the 90-minute show will include Rosanna Pansino, GEM Sisters, MarMar, Chuck E. Cheese, and WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

“Ryan’s World fans are so dedicated and have stood by our side these past six years throughout all the amazingly fun opportunities Ryan’s enjoyed the privilege of hosting,” said Shion Kaji, Ryan’s father and founder of the family’s production company, Sunlight Entertainment. “We’ve never been more excited to bring together fans from all over the world at the same time to participate in what will be the biggest and most interactive extravaganza the Ryan’s World universe has ever seen.”

Viewers will also be able to pose for pictures with Ryan in a virtual photobooth, download coloring books, puzzles, experiments and other projects and make emojis appear using their voices.

A FanFest afterparty will take place in Roblox, where Ryan's twin sisters, Emma and Kate of EK World, will debut their Roblox avatars and fans can play a new mini game inspired by FanFest.