Nickelodeon Orders 20 More ‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’ Episodes

There will be more Ryan on Nick

ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon kids channel has ordered an addition 20 episodes of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, expanding its season four pickup to 30-half hour shows.

The new season four episodes will start to air Sept. 27.

In the premiere, Ryan’s Fizzy Playdate/Ryan’s Artistic Playdate, Ryan and his family are joined by Onyx Family of YouTube as he collects hints through a series of challenges.

Future episodes of the pre-school series show Ryan in live action with guests including WWE’s The Miz, the GEM Sisters, a sneaker designer and a piano prodigy.

Full episodes of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate are available to stream on Paramount Plus, Nick Jr. On Demand and download-to-own services, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App, which also features short-form content.