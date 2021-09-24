Nickelodeon Orders 20 More ‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’ Episodes
Season 4 starts Sept. 27
ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon kids channel has ordered an addition 20 episodes of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, expanding its season four pickup to 30-half hour shows.
The new season four episodes will start to air Sept. 27.
In the premiere, Ryan’s Fizzy Playdate/Ryan’s Artistic Playdate, Ryan and his family are joined by Onyx Family of YouTube as he collects hints through a series of challenges.
Future episodes of the pre-school series show Ryan in live action with guests including WWE’s The Miz, the GEM Sisters, a sneaker designer and a piano prodigy.
Full episodes of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate are available to stream on Paramount Plus, Nick Jr. On Demand and download-to-own services, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App, which also features short-form content.
