WLS Chicago Names Ryan Chiaverini as Lead Sports Anchor

Ryan Chiaverini has been named lead sports anchor at WLS Chicago. He will anchor sports on ABC 7’s 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Chiaverini joined WLS’s sports department as a reporter/fill-in anchor in 2006. Shortly after his arrival, he was promoted to weekend sports anchor. He anchored the weekly Bears pregame show, The Chicago Huddle, and presents the weekly segment, “Bear-ly Accurate Predictions.”

Chiaverini hosted talk and entertainment show Windy City Live from 2011-2021.

“Ryan knows Chicago sports inside out and cuts right to the heart of what this city’s sports fans want to know about their favorite teams,” said Jennifer Graves, VP of news at WLS. “His infectious personality and creativity bring a sense of fun to every sportscast he anchors.”

ABC owns WLS.

“I’m honored to be part of the ABC 7 Sports team and the legacy of top-notch sports coverage in Chicago. I hope to carry on that tradition while bringing new and creative ways to engage our audience,” Chiaverini said.

Chiaverini will continue to host ABC 7’s Windy City Weekend and other specials, including Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and the WLS New Year’s Eve special.

Chiaverini played football at the University of Colorado. Chiaverini’s twin brother Darrin is the football coach at Chaffey College in California.