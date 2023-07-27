Rob Hughes Joins WLS Chicago as Anchor and Reporter

Rob Hughes is joining WLS Chicago as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter. He comes from WANF Atlanta and starts in Chicago August 21.

ABC owns WLS, known as ABC 7.

“Rob is a skilled and experienced anchor as well as a versatile reporter who has covered everything from big sports stories to politics,” said Jennifer Graves, WLS VP of news. “We are delighted to welcome Rob to Chicago’s top news station where we know he’ll have continued success.”

Hughes started at WANF as weekend morning anchor/reporter and was quickly promoted to the same role on weekdays. From 2016-2020, Hughes was an anchor/reporter at WCNC Charlotte after transitioning from the sports anchor desk. Prior to that, he was sports director at WLFI in West Lafayette, Indiana. He began his broadcast career as a sports reporter/anchor at Kansas First News.

Hughes got his degree at Purdue and earned a Master of Arts in sports journalism at Indiana University.

WLS is a ratings powerhouse in Chicago, the No. 3 DMA.

