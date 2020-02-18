Trending

Tegna Names New GM at WCNC(TV) Charlotte

Joan Barrett has been named president and GM of Tegna's WCNC(TV) Charlotte, N.C., an NBC affiliate. 

Barrett joins the company from Nexstar's KDVR(TV)-KWGN(TV) Denver (formerly Tribune stations), a Fox and CW affiliate, respectively. 

Barrett's resume includes running president and GM of Sunflower Broadcasting/Schurz Communications in Wichita, running a five-station TV group. 

Barrett rose through the news ranks, rather than the more common sales track, beginning her career as a reporter, then successively anchor, producer and news director. 

“Joan possesses a combination of skills in journalism, marketing and digital media that make her extremely well-suited to lead our team at WCNC,“ said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO for media operations at Tegna, in a statement. 