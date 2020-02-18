Tegna Names New GM at WCNC(TV) Charlotte

Joan Barrett has been named president and GM of Tegna's WCNC(TV) Charlotte, N.C., an NBC affiliate.

Barrett joins the company from Nexstar's KDVR(TV)-KWGN(TV) Denver (formerly Tribune stations), a Fox and CW affiliate, respectively.

Barrett's resume includes running president and GM of Sunflower Broadcasting/Schurz Communications in Wichita, running a five-station TV group.

Barrett rose through the news ranks, rather than the more common sales track, beginning her career as a reporter, then successively anchor, producer and news director.

“Joan possesses a combination of skills in journalism, marketing and digital media that make her extremely well-suited to lead our team at WCNC,“ said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO for media operations at Tegna, in a statement.