Rupert Murdoch Drops Plan To Combine Fox, News Corp.

Fox Corp. said chair Rupert Murdoch has dropped his plan to combine Fox with News Corp.

Fox said its board of directors received a letter from Murdoch and his son, Fox executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, withdrawing their proposal.

The Murdochs “have determined that a combination is not optimal for the shareholders of Fox and News Corp. at this time,” the letter said.

Fox had been part of News Corp. until 2013, when the Fox broadcast network and other television and studio assets were spun off into 21st Century Fox, while the company's publishing businesses remained with News Corp. 21st Century Fox was sold to The Walt Disney Co. in 2019, with some assets including Fox Broadcasting, Fox News Media and Fox Sports remaining to form Fox Corp.

Fox said that the special committee of the board that had been formed to evaluate the proposal has been dissolved.

Fox stock closed at $30.63 a share, down 0.2% on Tuesday. News Corp. closed at $19.53, down 10%. ■