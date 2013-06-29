News Corp. Finalizes Split Into Two Companies

The split of News Corp. into two separate media companies

was completed on Friday.

Effective at 4:30 p.m. ET, News Corp. became 21st Century

Fox and spun off to stockholders' shares and a new News Corp., which owns the

company's publishing assets and some businesses in Australia.

21st Century Fox's assets include Fox Broadcasting; cable

channels FX, Fox News Channel and Fox Sports 1; 20th Century Fox Film; 20th Century Fox Television; and Shine Group.

"21st Century Fox launches as a unique force bringing news

and entertainment to more than a billion customers every day in over 100

languages," Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox, said in a

statement. "Our success will continue to be rooted in a deep belief in

originality and a commitment to empowering creative minds and entrepreneurs

around the world. Our management teams are the best in the business and we will

drive growth and shareholder value by expanding our existing assets and brands,

while embracing new opportunities and technology."

Starting

Monday, 21st Century Fox's common stock will begin regular trading on NASDAQ

market using the symbols FOXA for class A shares and Fox for class B shares.