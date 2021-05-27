‘Rugrats’ on Paramount Plus May 27

Rugrats premieres on Paramount Plus May 27. Nickelodeon Animation Studio produces the animated series, which sees “the reimagined babies continue to explore their world in brand-new adventures that will both complement and evolve the original series’ beloved stories,” in Paramount Plus’s words.

The one-hour premiere, “Second Time Around,” sees Tommy lead the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after his big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong. Following the season’s run on Paramount Plus, the episodes will air on Nickelodeon later in the year. Both are part of ViacomCBS.

Rugrats stars E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their roles from the original Nickelodeon series that debuted in 1991.

Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain created the original show, which ran for nine seasons.

Also in the voice cast are Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Michael McKean and Anna Chlumsky.

Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers.