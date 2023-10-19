Rugby World Cup Semifinals on Peacock October 20-21

The semifinals of the Rugby World Cup start Friday, October 20, as Argentina faces off against New Zealand at Stade de France just outside Paris. On Saturday, October 21, England plays against South Africa. Both matches kick off at 3 p.m. ET and stream on Peacock.

Peacock will have all 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup, which happens in France and started September 8. The final happens Saturday, October 28 at Stade de France. Peacock and CNBC both have the final, which kicks off at noon ET.

Peacock costs $5.99 a month.

In the quarterfinals, Argentina beat Wales, 29-17, New Zealand defeated Ireland, 28-24, England took down Fiji, 30-24, and South Africa defeated France 29-28.

Studio hosts are Dan Lyle, who played for the U.S. from 1994 to 2003 and also captained the U.K. club Bath, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England.