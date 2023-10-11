Rugby World Cup Moves to Knockout Rounds

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is advancing to the knockout stages, and various networks in the NBC Sports universe have the action. The World Cup is taking place in France and eight nations are still in the hunt.

Peacock is streaming all 48 matches of the Cup, which kicked off September 8 and concludes October 28. It costs $5.99 monthly.

CNBC has 15 matches and NBC has four reruns of matches, including two quarterfinals and the final.

On Saturday, October 14, Wales plays Argentina. Peacock has the match live at 11 a.m. ET, and NBC has it at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m. ET that day, it’s Ireland versus New Zealand on Peacock. Interest in the match is sky high, as Ireland holds the top spot in world rugby rankings, and New Zealand, despite a pool-round loss to France and No. 4 world ranking, is always a contender to hold the Cup at the end.

On Sunday, October 15, England and Fiji face off at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock, with NBC showing the match on delay at noon.

Also on that day is host France against South Africa at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The semifinals happen October 20 and 21. The third-place match is on for October 27 and the final is on Peacock and CNBC at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 28.

NBC has the final showing on Sunday, October 29 at noon.

Former U.S. captain Dan Lyle and former England international Alex Corbisiero are studio hosts for NBC Sports.