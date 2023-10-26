Rugby World Cup Final on Peacock and CNBC, Then NBC a Day Later

New Zealand topped Argentina to win a spot against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

The Rugby World Cup is headed toward its conclusion, with just the third-place match and the grand final remaining. The consolation match has Argentina against England, Friday, October 27, with a 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Argentina lost to New Zealand 44-6 in their semifinal, and England lost to South Africa 16-15.

Peacock has the third-place match.

And then New Zealand faces South Africa in the final, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday, October 28, on Peacock and CNBC. The match happens at the Stade de France outside Paris. New Zealand’s team is called the All Blacks and South Africa’s is known as the Springboks.

Peacock will have a 30-minute pre-game show, which will include the New Zealanders’ famed Haka ceremonial dance that is an homage to Maori culture. Peacock will have a post-game show too, featuring the trophy ceremony.

NBC shows the final a day later, kicking off at noon ET on Sunday, October 29.

Leigh Diffey is the studio host and former USA Rugby captain Dan Lyle and former England player Alex Corbisiero are the analysts.

In the 2019 World Cup final, South Africa beat England 32-12. New Zealand won the 2019 consolation match, defeating Wales.

South Africa defeated New Zealand in the 1995 World Cup final. After the match, then-President Nelson Mandela handed the Webb Ellis Cup to Springboks captain Francois Pienaar.

Both South Africa and New Zealand have three World Cup trophies.