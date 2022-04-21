Rudy Giuliani Unmasked on ‘Masked Singer’

Rudy Giuliani is the latest celeb to take their mask off on The Masked Singer. Dressed as Jack in the Box, Giuliani exited the Fox program April 20.

Four contestants remain in season seven.

Giuliani was mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and was an attorney for President Trump. He emerged as a central figure in Trump’s efforts to undue President Biden’s election win.

“This is definitely something I never would’ve guessed,” said judge Robin Thicke.

Giuliani said his granddaughter motivated him to come on the show. “I want her to know that you should try everything,” he said, “even things that are completely unlike you, and unlikely. And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this.”

Giuliani said he’s been enjoying The Masked Singer for years.

“It just seemed like it would be fun,” he added. “I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

Prior to his unmasking, the judges wondered if the Jack in the Box was Joe Pesci, Robert Duvall or Al Roker.

Giuliani sang “Bad to the Bone” before he departed. Judge Ken Jeong walked away as Giuliani sang, saying, “I’m done.” ■