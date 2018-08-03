TCA 2018: Nick Cannon All In For Fox’s ‘Genre-Defying’ ‘Masked Singer’

Fox shed a bit of light on its The Masked Singer game show, which the network announced earlier in the day. It’s a music competition series pitting 12 celebrities against each other. The celebs dress in costumes, hiding their true identity from the judges and viewers, and are judged strictly on their singing ability and stage presence.

Nick Cannon hosts. “I don’t host anything unless I’m thoroughly enjoying it,” he said. “Costumes, music, I’m in.”

Cannon called Masked Singer “genre-defying,” with elements of game show, comedy and mystery. “The true essence of what variety is,” he said.

Fox did not share the names of the celebs that will compete, but Cannon said “everyone is a household name.”

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the panelists. Jeong, who recently was a guest judge on America’s Got Talent, said The Masked Singer is his mother’s favorite show in Korea. “I wanted my mom to finally be proud of me,” he quipped.

The show will debut in January. There will be nine episodes, with the celeb singers competing against each other, and the lesser singers sent home until one remains.

Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, said The Masked Singer’s “boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox.”

“It’s a phenomenon in Asia right now,” said executive producer Craig Plestis.