RTL CBS Extreme HD Channel to Launch in Singapore

SingTel mio TV and RTL CBS Asia Entertainment Network have announced that the RTL CBS Extreme HD channel will begin airing in Singapore on March 27, 2014.

The carriage deal with SingTel means that Singapore will be the first market in Asia to broadcast the channel.

"RTL CBS Extreme HD is a great addition to our suite of entertainment channels," said Goh Seow Eng, managing director of TV, SingTel in a statement. "The channel's action-packed programs will certainly appeal to the adrenaline enthusiast among our customers,"

RTL CBS Extreme HD is the second channel to be launched in Asia by RTL CBS Asia Entertainment Network, a joint venture between by the RTL Group and CBS Studios International. In September 2013, the venture launched its first channel, RTL CBS Entertainment HD.

SingTel mio TV digital pay TV service has signed up about 400,000 customers since its launch in July of 2007.