Roxanne Modjallal Promoted at WBDTD

Roxanne Modjallal has been promoted to the newly created position of senior VP of finance at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, said Andy Lewis, executive VP and general administrative manager, WBDTD, to whom Modjallal will report.



Modjallal previously was WBDTD’s VP of finance. In that position, she oversaw financial planning, reporting and accounting activities for WBDTD’s station sales activities, Warner Bros. Media Sales and its digital media sales unit, and for the Warner Bros. Television Group’s expanding digital initiatives, including the recently launched TheWB.com, KidsWB.com and MomLogic.com, among others.



In her new role, Modjallal’s duties will expand to include supervising the finance and accounting related to the sale of Warner Bros. programming to the cable marketplace. That change comes as a result of the merging earlier this year of the former Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution into WBDTD to create a unified domestic distribution entity.



Prior to joining WBDTD, Modjallal served as VP of finance at CNP, Inc. (formerly Checkout.com LLC), where she was responsible for all aspects of finance and accounting, including budgeting and planning, and oversaw the company’s financial staff.



Before that, she worked at Spelling Entertainment Group Inc., for five years, rising to VP of corporate planning, after having served as executive director and director of corporate accounting. At Spelling, she developed the company’s annual operating and strategic plan, assisted in the TV and film portfolio valuation that resulted in Viacom’s acquisition of the remaining public interest of the company, and was part of the cross-company team tasked with financially integrating Spelling divisions into Paramount Pictures.



Modjallal also was a senior auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP, and she began her entertainment finance career as a senior analyst at Orion Pictures Corporation.



She holds a bachelor of arts in economics from UCLA.