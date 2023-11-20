Roku Working With Unity To Help Mobile App Marketers Reach Likely Users

Roku said it is working with 3D content company Unity to help mobile app businesses reach potential users with streaming TV.

Combining Roku’s Action Ads with Unity’s user acquisition technology and expertise to create a way to encourage downloads in a frictionless, measurable manner.

“Mobile app marketers seek to maximize their budgets and ad opportunities. TV streaming has become the right performance channel to enable growth and provide channel diversity in a highly competitive market,” said Miles Fisher, senior director, head of emerging and programmatic sales at Roku. “Roku’s scale, tech, and direct connection with the viewer are uniquely positioned to make the largest screen in the home work harder for mobile performance marketers on Unity."

Viewers can use their Roku remote to initiate the download process of a game onto their chosen mobile device. After downloading, they return to their TV streaming viewing.

“The driving force behind this partnership is to turn CTV into a high-scale performance channel for apps and games,” Omer Kaplan, senior VP for revenue and operations at Unity Grow, said.

“Savvy app marketers today know that they have to harness every available channel to drive truly incremental and cost-efficient growth, and CTV represents a huge and largely untapped opportunity,” Kaplan said. “By coupling that scaled inventory with Luna from Unity’s robust campaign management and optimization technology, this partnership unlocks unique value for app marketers who are looking to drive performance on home TVs. We believe that there is no better combination of partners more suited to making CTV a successful performance marketing channel to add to app advertisers‘ UA toolkit.”