Roku Lets Viewers Buy From Shopify Merchants Using Remote

Roku said it made a deal with Shopify that will allow Roku users to buy products from Shopify merchants through their TVs using their remote control.

When viewers see a Roku Action Ad for a Shopify merchant and press the OK button on their Roku remote, they can get more information about the product and purchase it, checking out with Roku Pay, Roku’s payments system

Men’s apparel brand True Classic, the game-based connected rower Ergatta, and wellness brand Olly have signed on as initial partners.

“Bringing a Shopify purchase experience to television for merchants is an industry first, and innovation opportunities like these are precisely the reason I came to Roku,” said Peter Hamilton, senior director of Ad Innovation at Roku. “Roku democratizes access to TV advertising, and now, we’re collapsing the funnel for Shopify’s merchants. This is a great example of Roku’s unique platform position to make advertisers unmissable across the streamer’s journey, from power on to purchase complete.”

The integration also gives Shopify advertisers more customer data and insight into purchasing trends.

“Shopify is on a mission to make commerce better for everyone, and by partnering with Roku to make Shopify Checkout available through new channels, we are making it easier for more brands to drive deeper engagement with shoppers and reach new audiences,” said Mani Fazeli, Director of Product, Checkout at Shopify.

Merchants gain a new channel to reach consumers.

“Offering a great purchase experience for customers and having sound channel measurement are critical to True Classic's success,” said Paige Becker, VP, growth at True Classic. “Roku Action Ads address both these needs, providing a frictionless path to purchase for customers while allowing us to measure the impact of this strategy with the end-to-end Shopify integration. Merging performance-based tactics with the scale of TV is a win-win, and we are excited to explore Roku’s innovation.”

“Our commerce efforts are all about meeting our target consumers where they are, and providing a seamless path to purchase,” added Saaj Parikh, director of marketing, Ergatta. “Integrating the Shopify shopping experience on the Roku platform is a no-brainer for us. We’re thrilled to start experimenting with Roku Action Ads and tap into the scale of Roku.”