Roku Nets Live NHL Games

Owners of Roku Internet set-top boxes will soon be able to watch live National Hockey League games as part of a distribution deal announced Wednesday between Roku and the league.

Roku will stream content from the NHL GameCenter Live subscription service, which offers live broadcasts of up to 40 weekly out-of-market hockey games as well as on-demand access to NHL games 48 hours after broadcast, according to Roku officials.

"In order to serve our fans, we are continuing to respond to the convergence of technology, media and consumer behavior," said Perry Cooper, NHL Senior Vice President of Digital Media. "With today's announcement, we are able to deliver NHL GameCenter Live and NHL Vault to Roku's consumer base and significantly broaden the availability of our products to our fans in the United States."

