Roku Makes Deal To Be First To Stream New Films From Saban

Roku said it made a deal that lets it be first to stream movies from Saban Films after their theatrical and home entertainment release.

The deal is the first for Roku involving the pay-one window rights and comes as Roku looks to buttress its position as the top streaming platform by adding more fresh content.

The Saban deal comes as Roku begins to stream content it acquired from Quibi that few have seen. The Quibi content has been branded as Roku Originals.

Read Also: Roku Launching Originals: Not Really. Some Day? Not Yet

Roku also acquired the company that produces This Old House and has said it will continue to make deals for content that would be appropriate for free, ad supported video on demand.

AVOD content is distinct from the star-studded scripted content Netflix, Disney and others are spending billions on to draw customers to their subscription based streaming services.

Saban's first film to premiere on The Roku Channel will be Echo Boomers starring Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger on June 15.

Future films coming to Roku include Happily starring Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé; Percy VS Goliath (US Only) starring Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci and Zach Braff; and Under the Stadium Lights starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson.

Others will be announced at a later date, the companies said.

“Saban Films is a great partner with a history of creating standout films,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming for Roku. “This first-of-its-kind agreement allows us to bring these compelling films exclusively to our large, engaged audience for free, and to build upon the incredible growth of The Roku Channel."