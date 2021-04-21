Roku Sets 'Roku Originals' Brand With Quibi Content

Roku said that it will launch a Roku Originals brand starting with the content it acquired from Quibi, the short-lived short-form mobile-first subscription services that folded last year.

The Quibi programming will be appearing on the Roku Channel as early as next month.

The Roku Originals brand will also be used for future original programming for The Roku Channel.

Roku, which has been resisting the notion that it needs high-priced original series to compete with Netflix and Disney, recently streamed the U.S. premiere of the series Cypher and bought the This Old House Business.

“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” said Sweta Patel, VP of engagement growth marketing at Roku.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it's relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth,” he said. “The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”