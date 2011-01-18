Roku Lands Wealth TV Linear Channel

Roku Monday announced a carriage deal with luxury lifestyle and

entertainment network WealthTV, the company's first distribution deal

with a 24/7 linear cable channel.

WealthTv will make its

high-definition network feed available to the Roku Internet streaming

player -- as well as a package of video on demand titles -- on a

subscription basis for $2.99 per month, according to Roku officials.

WealthTV

offers luxury-themed content featuring world travel, cars, culinary

delights, top fashion, international news and movies.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com