Roku Channel Orders Season 2 of ‘Children Ruin Everything’ Before Season 1 Starts on May 13

Roku said it picked up season two of the comedy Children Ruin Everything , which won’t debut on The Roku Channel until May 13.

The show, produced by Bell Media’s CTV and New Metric Media, is already a big hit in Canada.

Roku has been ratcheting up its original programming efforts. It acquired the library of failed streaming service Quibi and the company that produces This Old House . The streaming platform has also committed to producing 50 original shows in the next two years .

“It's finally here! Kurt Smeaton, Chuck Tatham and Mark Montefiore have brought us a heart filled comedy with Children Ruin Everything. This story is universal, endearing and audiences will instantly relate with these characters,” said Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku. “As the momentum driving Roku Originals continues, it is beyond exciting not only to share season one with audiences, but to also have the opportunity to bring it back for a supersized season two on The Roku Channel.”

Production for season two’s 16 episodes is to begin this Spring in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

The series stars Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams as a couple struggling to find a balance between being ‘Mom and Dad’ to two kids and being who they were before offspring.

Also in the cast are Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington and Darius Rota.

“We have no doubt that audiences on The Roku Channel will immediately connect with Astrid and James as they navigate the hilarious and surprising ways that having kids changes your life. We can’t wait to finally share the series with American audiences and look forward to bringing the talented cast back for more fun and chaos in season two,” said Kurt Smeaton, the creator of Children Ruin Everything. ■