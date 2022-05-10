Roku Channel Offering Subscriptions to Discovery Plus With Ads

The ad-supported version of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Discovery Plus streaming service is now available as a premium subscription on the Roku Channel, the companies said.

Roku users can sign up for the ad-free version of Discovery Plus for $6.99 a month, or the ad-supported version for $4.99 a month.

The ad-free version of Discovery Plus was added by Roku last month.

Roku also offers HBO Max, part of Warner Bros. Discovery following the sale of WarnerMedia by AT&T to Discovery.

Roku even carried WarnerMedia’s short lived CNN Plus streaming service, albeit belatedly.

Discovery executives said they plan to combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a single large service. Until that happens the company wants as many subscribers to Discovery Plus as possible.

"The launch of discovery Plus on The Roku Channel makes it easy for our users to access this compelling content, while enabling Discovery to reach incremental audiences through The Roku Channel,” said Rob Holmes, VP, programming, Roku, “By offering more great content in The Roku Channel, we provide even more reasons for our millions of streamers to engage with a top five channel on our U.S. platform, and more opportunities for our partners to reach our large audience.”

The Roku Channel offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services. It allows users to enjoy a unified browse and sign-up experience and enables simple subscription management with a single monthly bill.

“We're pleased to deepen our relationship with Roku, a valued partner, and expand access of discovery plus on the Roku platform through the launch on The Roku Channel,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP, digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Warner. Bros. Discovery. “We look forward to further extending the reach of our exceptional library of lifestyle and real-life content to millions of Roku streamers and providing them increased optionality in how they access discovery plus.” ■