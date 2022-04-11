CNN Plus Signs with Roku to Finally Get on No. 1 Streaming Platform
By Daniel Frankel published
CNN Plus still lacks distribution deals with Google, Samsung, Sony and Microsoft, however
Eleven days after launching, CNN Plus has solved a major distribution problem, signing a deal with Roku to put its app on the No. 1 connected TV platform.
Starting Monday, Roku users will be able to sign up and watch the new $5.99-a-month CNN Plus subscription service. The activity will funnel through the CNN app, which will also host authenticated TV Everywhere service for CNN, CNN International and HLN.
CNN Plus parent company WarnerMedia has not yet announced deals for support on Google's Android TV and Google TV, as well as Samsung smart TVs, and Sony Playstation and Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles.
More to come...
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
