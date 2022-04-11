CNN Plus Signs with Roku to Finally Get on No. 1 Streaming Platform

Eleven days after launching, CNN Plus has solved a major distribution problem, signing a deal with Roku to put its app on the No. 1 connected TV platform.

Starting Monday, Roku users will be able to sign up and watch the new $5.99-a-month CNN Plus subscription service. The activity will funnel through the CNN app, which will also host authenticated TV Everywhere service for CNN, CNN International and HLN.

CNN Plus parent company WarnerMedia has not yet announced deals for support on Google's Android TV and Google TV, as well as Samsung smart TVs, and Sony Playstation and Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles.

