Roku Channel Launching 15 More Live Linear Channels

The Roku Channel said it added 15 new live linear channels to its lineup on Tuesday.

The GQ Channel has also been refreshed, the streaming platform said.

Roku Channel now offers more than 200 live channels and 80,000 TV shows and movies.

The move reflects the growth in popularity of free ad supported streaming television with both viewers and advertisers.

“The Roku Channel brings streamers a diverse lineup of free programming with 200+ live linear channels available on The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide,” said Ashley Hovey, director, The Roku Channel, AVOD.

“We work hard to make things easy for our users and the latest lineup of live channels launching offers even more diversity and content to enjoy for free. From timely holiday movies and valuable breaking national news programming to fantastic Spanish language, sports and pop culture offerings, we’re proud to bring streamers a wide spectrum of content to discover and stream,” Hovey said.

The new live channels were announced on Roku’s linear blog . They are:

Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime, featuring favorite Lifetime holiday movies

LiveNow from Fox, with raw & unfiltered. non-stop breaking news & live events

Midsomer Murders, a U.K. drama export in which murder and mysteries are investigated by two detectives in a quaint county with a staggering death toll

NHRA, featuring American Drag Racing as the NHRA brings you the fastest most explosive motorsports content on the planet

Nosey Escandalos, with betrayals, infidelity and the resulting paternity disputes. Discover the drama and truth with Jerry Springer, Maury Povich and Judge Dad (Spanish Language channel)

Origin Sports, bringing viewers the best players in sports before they were stars

PowerNation en Español, featuring muscle cars, horsepower-fueled engine builds, trucks, off-road, and more! (Spanish Language channel)

Qwest TV Classical, with classic Jazz music from Quincy Jones

Qwest TV Jazz and Beyond, with Quincy Jones’ selections of the best in jazz and related music

Qwest TV Mix, with beats for your body, grooves for your soul on Quincy Jones’ hub for global, mixed music

Swerve Sports: the first free service focused on sports storytelling, featuring documentaries, films, and personality-driven digital content

Tayo Plus, providing fun children’s and family contents live

The Country Network for today’s Country music enthusiasts

True History Channel, with unique perspectives on the moments, places, and people that have shaped modern life

Vox, a channel that takes viewers from curiosity to a better understanding of the world around them.