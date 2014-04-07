Rohrs' 'The Pinkertons' to Launch This Fall

Rohrs Media Group’s one-hour weekly drama The Pinkertons will launch in first-run syndication this fall, with more than 70% of the U.S. cleared.

Broadcast groups that have acquired the show include Tribune, Weigel, Hearst, LIN, Sinclair, Meredith, Cox, Nexstar, Gray, Journal Broadcast Group, Capitol, Cordillera, Lockwood, Schurz and the CW Plus.

"Stations are clamoring for first run original content that competes with the best programs on cable; and that is exactly what The Pinkertons will provide,” said John Rohrs, president of Rohrs Media Group in a statement.

Inspired by actual cases, The Pinkertons tells the story of the Pinkerton Detective Agency founded by Allan Pinkerton in 1850. Pinkerton is credited with revolutionizing detective work, including the first use of surveillance, undercover work and the mug shot. Rohrs also syndicates the cable series, Bridezillas, which airs on WE tv and is produced by September Films.