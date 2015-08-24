Rohrs to Lead Bellum's Distribution Efforts

In a new partnership, Rohrs Media Group will oversee the sale of Bellum Entertainment’s content across all domestic platforms. That includes this fall’s original strip Corrupt Crimes as well as returning series What Went Down, Flip My Food, Fix It and Finish It, On the Spot, The Coolest Places on Earth, Animal Atlas and Zoo Clues.

The Rohrs Media Group team is led by John Rohrs and veteran syndication executive Tom Warner.

“This is a perfect sales partnership ” said Rohrs. “I formed RMG to assist independent producers distribute their content across the wide and ever-changing distribution landscape. Bellum is a very successful and prolific producer of quality content. With their third strip launching this fall in syndication, Bellum has a strong lineup of quality productions appealing to stations, cable networks and digital platforms. I am proud to be associated with such a quality organization.”