Rodriguez Named President/COO of Univision Communications Inc. Networks

Jessica Rodriguez, chief marketing officer at Univision Communications Inc. (UCI), has been named president and chief operating officer at Univision Communications Inc. Networks, effective immediately.



In her new role Rodriguez will report to Isaac Lee, chief content officer, UCI and Grupo Televisa. She will continue in her chief marketing officer role, reporting to Randy Falco, president and chief executive officer of Univision Communications.



Rodríguez will oversee daily operations of UCI’s television networks and play a key role in developing and executing the networks’ strategies. Univision said the new organizational structure “will support enhanced execution internally with all network operation functions–including production and entertainment, scheduling and programming research, the Univision Agency, and multiplatform media strategy and planning” under a single leader.



“Jessica has been a critical member of our team for nearly 20 years and has played a major part in UCI’s continued transformation as a leading multiplatform media company and content creator,” said Falco. “In addition to remaining UCI’s outstanding CMO, she is the ideal person to seize the opportunities that will be created by adjusting our organizational structure at the UCI networks to become more streamlined and allow even more seamless collaboration with our partners at Televisa. The unified content teams for Univision and Televisa are working very well together, and this will help further accelerate the integration and success of our partnership.”



Prior to her CMO role, Rodríguez was executive VP of program scheduling and promotions at Univision. Before that, she was senior VP of Univision Cable Networks, and VP, special assistant to the president of Univision Networks.



“I am excited to build on my role with UCI by expanding my impact at the networks,” said Rodríguez. “No company is better positioned than UCI to serve a diverse, rising America, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and our partners to ensure we are delivering the best, most valuable content to our audiences.”



Rodriguez started with Univision as an intern at its Los Angeles station and moved to Puerto Rico, where she served in multiple roles, including VP and station manager.



“Jessica is a tenacious leader with an impressive skill set and expertise that extends far beyond her existing role as CMO,” said Lee. “I look forward to working closely with her in this expanded capacity to drive increased integration and alignment across the organization that positions our network programming and partnership with Televisa for long-term success.”