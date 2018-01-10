Univision Powers Up Empowerment Advisory Board
Univision has created a Corporate Social Responsibility External Advisory Board to provide strategic advice and diversity best practices and promote community empowerment.
“As we look at the challenges facing our communities, coupled with our commitment to lift their voices and increase our engagement, the External Advisory Board will play an instrumental role in helping shape and steer UCI’s social impact work toward greater success," said Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, EVP of government and corporate affairs at Univision, who will chair the new board.
The founding board members are:
- Elizabeth Alexander, Wun TsunTam Mellon Professor in the Humanities, Columbia University
- Hector V. Barreto, Chairman, The Latino Coalition
- Rev. Delman L. Coates, Ph.D., President, The Black Church Center for Justice and Equality
- Tessie Guillermo, Chairwoman of the Board, Dignity Health
- Cristina D. Hernandez, VP Client Relations, The Vernā Myers Company
- Jael Kampfe, President, Bar K Management Co.
- Margery Kraus, Founder & Executive Chairman, APCO Worldwide
- Todd L. Pittinsky, Professor, Stony Brook University and Founder, Allophilia Project
- Javier Saade, Managing Director, Fenway Summer Ventures
- Hector E. Sanchez Barba, Chair, National Hispanic Leadership Agenda; Executive Director, Labor Council for Latin American Advancement
- Malika Saada Saar, Senior Counsel on Civil and Human Rights, Google
- Roberto Suro, Professor of Journalism and Public Policy, University of Southern California
- Keely Wachs, Director of Company Affairs, Clif Bar & Company
Univision is a Spanish-language broadcast network available in 90% of U.S. Hispanic households, according to the company.
