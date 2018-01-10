Univision Powers Up Empowerment Advisory Board

Univision has created a Corporate Social Responsibility External Advisory Board to provide strategic advice and diversity best practices and promote community empowerment.

“As we look at the challenges facing our communities, coupled with our commitment to lift their voices and increase our engagement, the External Advisory Board will play an instrumental role in helping shape and steer UCI’s social impact work toward greater success," said Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, EVP of government and corporate affairs at Univision, who will chair the new board.

The founding board members are:

Elizabeth Alexander, Wun TsunTam Mellon Professor in the Humanities, Columbia University

Hector V. Barreto, Chairman, The Latino Coalition

Rev. Delman L. Coates, Ph.D., President, The Black Church Center for Justice and Equality

Tessie Guillermo, Chairwoman of the Board, Dignity Health

Cristina D. Hernandez, VP Client Relations, The Vernā Myers Company

Jael Kampfe, President, Bar K Management Co.

Margery Kraus, Founder & Executive Chairman, APCO Worldwide

Todd L. Pittinsky, Professor, Stony Brook University and Founder, Allophilia Project

Javier Saade, Managing Director, Fenway Summer Ventures

Hector E. Sanchez Barba, Chair, National Hispanic Leadership Agenda; Executive Director, Labor Council for Latin American Advancement

Malika Saada Saar, Senior Counsel on Civil and Human Rights, Google

Roberto Suro, Professor of Journalism and Public Policy, University of Southern California

Keely Wachs, Director of Company Affairs, Clif Bar & Company

Univision is a Spanish-language broadcast network available in 90% of U.S. Hispanic households, according to the company.